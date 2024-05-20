Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

MIAMI – The Milwaukee Brewers continue their nine-game, 10-day road trip with the first of three games against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Monday night.

Seeking to get back on track after dropping two of three in Houston over the weekend, they send right-hander Joe Ross (2-4, 4.61) to face Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers (2-4, 3.81).

Milwaukee also made a host of roster moves beforehand, with the biggest being the recall of right-hander Bradley Blalock from Class AA Biloxi. He'll be making his major-league debut whenever he takes the mound, and will be the 40th player to see the field already for the Brewers.

Right-hander Thyago Vieira was designated for assignment to make room for Blalock on the 26-man roster. Also, outfielder Joey Wiemer was reinstated from the 10-day injured list while outfielder Chris Roller was optioned to Class AAA Nashville.

The NL Central-leading Brewers went into the game with a record of 27-19 and the Marlins were (15-33).

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 5:40 p.m. Monday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee LHP Robert Gasser (2-0, 0.82) vs. Miami LHP Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.79). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-2, 4.17) vs. Miami LHP Jesús Luzardo (1-3, 5.02). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Thursday: Off.

