Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
MIAMI – The Milwaukee Brewers continue their nine-game, 10-day road trip with the first of three games against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Monday night.
Seeking to get back on track after dropping two of three in Houston over the weekend, they send right-hander Joe Ross (2-4, 4.61) to face Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers (2-4, 3.81).
Milwaukee also made a host of roster moves beforehand, with the biggest being the recall of right-hander Bradley Blalock from Class AA Biloxi. He'll be making his major-league debut whenever he takes the mound, and will be the 40th player to see the field already for the Brewers.
Right-hander Thyago Vieira was designated for assignment to make room for Blalock on the 26-man roster. Also, outfielder Joey Wiemer was reinstated from the 10-day injured list while outfielder Chris Roller was optioned to Class AAA Nashville.
The NL Central-leading Brewers went into the game with a record of 27-19 and the Marlins were (15-33).
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 5:40 p.m. Monday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
Brewers lineup
Joey Ortiz 3B
Willy Adames SS
Owen Miller 1B
Joey Wiemer CF
Marlins lineup
Josh Bell 1B
Jesús Sánchez RF
Jake Burger 3B
Nick Gordon LF
Otto Lopez 2B
Vidal Bruján SS
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee LHP Robert Gasser (2-0, 0.82) vs. Miami LHP Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.79). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-2, 4.17) vs. Miami LHP Jesús Luzardo (1-3, 5.02). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Thursday: Off.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs. Marlins: Time, live score, highlights, starting lineups