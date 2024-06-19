Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Angels: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

ANAHEIM, Calif. – On the heels of Sal Frelick's tremendous game-saving catch, the Milwaukee Brewers will try for a series victory on Wednesday night as they close out their three-game interleague set with the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

Looking to get back on track will be right-hander Freddy Peralta (4-4, 4.38), who has struggled in recent outings for the Brewers (43-30). He'll face Los Angeles left-hander Tyler Anderson (6-6, 2.58).

The Brewers also made several roster moves prior to the game, recalling infielder Tyler Black from Class AAA Nashville and right-hander Bradley Blalock from Class AA Biloxi, optioning infielder Oliver Dunn to Nashville and designating right-hander Elieser Hernández for assignment.

Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Angels lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Padres, 8:40 p.m. Thursday: Milwaukee RHP () vs. San Diego (). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Angels: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups