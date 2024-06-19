Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Angels: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
ANAHEIM, Calif. – On the heels of Sal Frelick's tremendous game-saving catch, the Milwaukee Brewers will try for a series victory on Wednesday night as they close out their three-game interleague set with the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Looking to get back on track will be right-hander Freddy Peralta (4-4, 4.38), who has struggled in recent outings for the Brewers (43-30). He'll face Los Angeles left-hander Tyler Anderson (6-6, 2.58).
The Brewers also made several roster moves prior to the game, recalling infielder Tyler Black from Class AAA Nashville and right-hander Bradley Blalock from Class AA Biloxi, optioning infielder Oliver Dunn to Nashville and designating right-hander Elieser Hernández for assignment.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
Brewers lineup
Joey Ortiz 3B
Willy Adames SS
Jake Bauers 1B
Sal Frelick CF
Brice Turang 2B
Angels lineup
Luis Rengifo 3B
Taylor Ward LF
Kevin Pillar RF
Zach Neto SS
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Padres, 8:40 p.m. Thursday: Milwaukee RHP () vs. San Diego (). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
