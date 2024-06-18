Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Angels: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

ANAHEIM, Calif. – It's been a while since the Milwaukee Brewers have faced the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

How long, exactly? The last time came from April 8-10, 2019, which was their longest active streak between visits against any team.

Rookie right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (0-1, 4.91) makes his second major-league start as he faces off against Angels right-hander Zach Plesac, who's making his season debut.

Right-hander José Soriano (4-5, 3.48) originally had been announced as the Angels starter but was scratched due to lower abdominal pain.

Also, catcher William Contreras was out of the starting lineup but available off the bench. Manager Pat Murphy said he avoided a concussion after a collision at home plate to end Sunday's win over the Reds.

Carlos Rodriguez was set for his second start Monday night.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at the 8:38 p.m. Monday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Angels lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Angels, 8:38 p.m., Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers (3-2, 3.78) vs. Los Angeles RHP Griffin Canning (2-7, 4.76). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Angels, 8:38 p.m., Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (4-4, 4.38) vs. Los Angeles LHP Tyler Anderson (6-6, 2.58). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Angels: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups