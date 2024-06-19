Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Angels: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Owners of a five-game losing streak at Angel Stadium, the Milwaukee Brewers will try to get back on track against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.
Rookie right-hander Tobias Myers (3-2, 3.76), who's been the team's best starting pitcher of late, takes the mound for the Brewers (42-30), while right-hander Griffin Canning (2-7, 4.76) counters for the Angels.
William Contreras also returns to the lineup after a one-game absence and will serve as designated hitter for the Brewers.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
William Contreras DH
Willy Adames SS
Rhys Hoskins 1B
Joey Ortiz 3B
Sal Frelick CF
Angels lineup
Luis Rengifo 3B
Taylor Ward LF
Zach Neto SS
Jo Adell RF
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Angels, 8:38 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (4-4, 4.38) vs. Los Angeles LHP Tyler Anderson (6-6, 2.58). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Angels: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups