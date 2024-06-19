Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Angels: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Owners of a five-game losing streak at Angel Stadium, the Milwaukee Brewers will try to get back on track against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Rookie right-hander Tobias Myers (3-2, 3.76), who's been the team's best starting pitcher of late, takes the mound for the Brewers (42-30), while right-hander Griffin Canning (2-7, 4.76) counters for the Angels.

William Contreras also returns to the lineup after a one-game absence and will serve as designated hitter for the Brewers.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Angels lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Angels, 8:38 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (4-4, 4.38) vs. Los Angeles LHP Tyler Anderson (6-6, 2.58). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Angels: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups