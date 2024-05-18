Advertisement
Breaking News:

Shane Lowry ties major record with 62 at PGA Championship

Milwaukee Brewers vs Houston Astros: live score, game highlights, starting lineups

curt hogg, milwaukee journal sentinel
·1 min read

The Brewers look to get back in the win column on Saturday night against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Follow along for live updates.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 17: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Minute Maid Park on May 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 17: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Minute Maid Park on May 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network

Milwaukee Brewers lineup

Houston Astros lineup

What is the Brewers record?

The Brewers are 26-18.

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Astros 1:10 p.m. Sunday. Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (3-1, 3.45) vs. Houston RHP Spencer Arrighetti (1-4, 7.52). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Monday. Milwaukee TBA vs. Miami TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Tuesday Milwaukee TBA vs. Miami TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee TBA vs. Miami TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Astros: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups