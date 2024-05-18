Milwaukee Brewers vs Houston Astros: live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Brewers look to get back in the win column on Saturday night against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
Follow along for live updates.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 6:10 p.m. Saturday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network
Milwaukee Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Jake Bauers 1B
Joey Ortiz 3B
Sal Frelick RF
Bryse Wilson SP
Houston Astros lineup
Jose Altuve 2B
Kyle Tucker RF
Alex Bregman 3B
Jeremy Pena SS
Yainer Diaz C
Jake Meyers CF
What is the Brewers record?
The Brewers are 26-18.
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Astros 1:10 p.m. Sunday. Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (3-1, 3.45) vs. Houston RHP Spencer Arrighetti (1-4, 7.52). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Monday. Milwaukee TBA vs. Miami TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Tuesday Milwaukee TBA vs. Miami TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee TBA vs. Miami TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Astros: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups