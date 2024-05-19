Milwaukee Brewers vs Houston Astros: live score, game highlights, starting lineups

The Milwaukee Brewers look to win the series against the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

Follow along for live updates.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) talks with pitcher Colin Rea (48) during the fifth inning of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, May 13, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Brewers lineup

Astros lineup

What is the Brewers record?

The Brewers are 27-18.

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Monday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Miami TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Miami TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Miami TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

