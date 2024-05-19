Milwaukee Brewers vs Houston Astros: live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Milwaukee Brewers look to win the series against the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.
Follow along for live updates.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Jake Bauers 1B
Joey Ortiz 3B
Sal Frleick RF
Colin Rea SP
Astros lineup
Jose Altuve 2B
Kyle Tucker RF
Alex Bregman 3B
Jeremy Pena SS
Jake Meyers CF
What is the Brewers record?
The Brewers are 27-18.
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Monday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Miami TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Miami TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Miami TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
