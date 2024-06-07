Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers: live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Milwaukee Brewers play at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers on Friday evening to kick off a three-game series.
Follow along for live updates during the game.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 5:40 p.m. Friday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Sal Frelick RF
Rhys Hoskins DH
Jake Bauers 1B
Joey Ortiz 3B
Tobias Myers SP
Tigers lineup
Riley Greene LF
Wenceel Perez RF
Mark Canha 1B
Gio Urshela 3B
Colt Keith 2B
Justyn Henry-Malloy DH
Javier Baez SS
Reese Olson SP
What is the Brewers record?
The Brewers are 36-26.
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Tigers, 3:10 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Detroit RHP Casey Mize. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Tigers, 12:40 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Detroit LHP Tarik Skubal. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Tigers: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups