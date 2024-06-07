Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers: live score, game highlights, starting lineups

curt hogg, milwaukee journal sentinel
The Milwaukee Brewers play at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers on Friday evening to kick off a three-game series.

Follow along for live updates during the game.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 5:40 p.m. Friday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network

Brewers starting pitcher Tobias Myers
Brewers lineup

Tigers lineup

What is the Brewers record?

The Brewers are 36-26.

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Tigers, 3:10 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Detroit RHP Casey Mize. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Tigers, 12:40 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Detroit LHP Tarik Skubal. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

