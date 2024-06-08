Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers: live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 3:10 p.m. Saturday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Rhys Hoskins 1B
Sal Frelick RF
Joey Ortiz 3B
Tigers lineup
Riley Greene CF
Mark Canha DH
Gio Urshela 1B
Colt Keith 2B
Justyn-Henry Malloy LF
Akil Baddoo RF
Javier Baez SS
Casey Mize SP
What is the Brewers record?
The Brewers are 37-26.
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Tigers, 12:40 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Detroit LHP Tarik Skubal. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Monday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Toronto TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Toronto TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
