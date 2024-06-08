Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers: live score, game highlights, starting lineups

curt hogg, milwaukee journal sentinel
·1 min read

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Follow along for live updates.

May 28, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network

Brewers lineup

Tigers lineup

What is the Brewers record?

The Brewers are 37-26.

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Tigers, 12:40 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Detroit LHP Tarik Skubal. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Monday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Toronto TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Toronto TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Tigers: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups