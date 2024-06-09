Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers: live score, game highlights, starting lineups

The Milwaukee Brewers go for a sweep of the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park.

William Contreras is out of the lineup for the first time this season after starting the first 64 games.

Jun 8, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) hits an RBI single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network

Brewers lineup

Tigers lineup

What is the Brewers record?

The Brewers are 38-26.

Brewers schedule

Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Monday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea vs. Toronto RHP Jose Berrios. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Toronto LHP Yusei Kikuchi. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers vs. Toronto RHP Chris Bassitt. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Tigers: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups