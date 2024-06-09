Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers: live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Milwaukee Brewers go for a sweep of the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park.
William Contreras is out of the lineup for the first time this season after starting the first 64 games.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 12:40 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network
Brewers lineup
Joey Ortiz 3B
Rhys Hoskins DH
Willy Adames SS
Brice Turang 2B
Bryse Wilson SP
Tigers lineup
Wenceel Perez RF
Mark Canha 1B
Riley Greene LF
Gio Urshela 3B
Justyn-Henry Malloy DH
Zack McKinstry SS
Andy Ibanez 2B
What is the Brewers record?
The Brewers are 38-26.
Brewers schedule
Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Monday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea vs. Toronto RHP Jose Berrios. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Toronto LHP Yusei Kikuchi. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers vs. Toronto RHP Chris Bassitt. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
