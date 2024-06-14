Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

For the first time in several weeks, the Milwaukee Brewers return to National League Central Division play as they host the Cincinnati Reds in the first of a three-game series at American Family Field on Friday night.

The Reds enter as the hottest team in the NL currently, having won eight of their last 10 games. They are 33-35 and currently in third place, a half-game behind the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers, meanwhile, hold a 6 ½-game lead and sit atop the division with a 40-28 mark.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta (4-3, 3.95) takes the mound for Milwaukee while right-hander Hunter Greene (4-2, 3.61) goes for Cincinnati.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at the 7:10 p.m. Friday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers vs. Reds, 3:10 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson (3-3, 4.19) vs. Cincinnati LHP Andrew Abbott (5-5, 3.28). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Reds, 1:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (5-2, 3.31) vs. Cincinnati RHP Hunter Greene (3-5, 4.55). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Reds: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups