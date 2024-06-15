Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds: live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Milwaukee Brewers look to bounce back from a tough loss Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon.
The Brewers will use Jared Koenig as an opener while the Reds counter with left-hander Andrew Abbott.
Follow along for live updates during the game.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 3:10 p.m. Saturday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network
Milwaukee Brewers lineup
Joey Ortiz 3B
Willy Adames SS
Rhys Hoskins 1B
Gary Sánchez DH
Brice Turang 2B
Jared Koenig SP
Cincinnati Reds lineup
TJ Friedl CF
Jake Fraley RF
Nick Martini DH
Will Benson LF
Andrew Abbott
Is the Brewers roof open?
The roof at American Family Field is open.
Brewers schedule
Brewers vs. Reds, 1:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (5-2, 3.31) vs. Cincinnati RHP Frankie Montas (3-5, 4.55). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Reds: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups