Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds: live score, game highlights, starting lineups

The Milwaukee Brewers look to bounce back from a tough loss Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon.

The Brewers will use Jared Koenig as an opener while the Reds counter with left-hander Andrew Abbott.

Follow along for live updates during the game.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 03: Jared Koenig #47 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network

Milwaukee Brewers lineup

Cincinnati Reds lineup

Is the Brewers roof open?

The roof at American Family Field is open.

Brewers schedule

Brewers vs. Reds, 1:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (5-2, 3.31) vs. Cincinnati RHP Frankie Montas (3-5, 4.55). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

