Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds: live score, game highlights, starting lineups

The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to win the weekend series with the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon at American Family Field.

Follow along for live updates during the game.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 30: Colin Rea #48 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on May 30, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network

Milwaukee Brewers lineup

Cincinnati Reds lineup

What is the Brewers record?

The Brewers are 41-29.

Is the Brewers roof open?

The American Family Field roof is halfway open.

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Angels, 8:38 p.m., Monday: Milwaukee RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-1, 4.91) vs. Los Angeles TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Angels, 8:38 p.m., Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers (3-2, 3.78) vs. Los Angeles TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Angels, 8:38 p.m., Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (4-4, 4.38) vs. Los Angeles TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Reds: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups