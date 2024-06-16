Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds: live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to win the weekend series with the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon at American Family Field.
Follow along for live updates during the game.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network
Milwaukee Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Jake Bauers 1B
Joey Ortiz 3B
Sal Frelick RF
Colin Rea SP
Cincinnati Reds lineup
TJ Friedl CF
Jake Fraley RF
Nick Martini DH
Will Benson LF
What is the Brewers record?
The Brewers are 41-29.
Is the Brewers roof open?
The American Family Field roof is halfway open.
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Angels, 8:38 p.m., Monday: Milwaukee RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-1, 4.91) vs. Los Angeles TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Angels, 8:38 p.m., Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers (3-2, 3.78) vs. Los Angeles TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Angels, 8:38 p.m., Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (4-4, 4.38) vs. Los Angeles TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
