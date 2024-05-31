Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago White Sox: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

The Milwaukee Brewers welcome a big bat back to their lineup on Friday night as they begin a three-game interleague series with the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field.

Rhys Hoskins, who missed the previous 15 games with a right hamstring strain, has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He's also in the starting lineup, batting sixth and serving as designated hitter.

Right-hander Tobias Myers (1-2, 4.43) takes the mound for Milwaukee (33-23), while right-hander Erick Fedde (4-1, 2.80) goes for Chicago.

Brewers starting pitcher Tobias Myers

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

White Sox lineup

Brewers lineup

Brewers' upcoming schedule

Brewers vs. White Sox, 3:10 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee LHP Robert Gasser (2-0, 1.96) vs. Chicago LHP Garrett Crochet (5-5, 3.68). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. White Sox, 1:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.61) vs. Chicago RHP Nick Nastrini (0-4, 9.92). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs White Sox: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups