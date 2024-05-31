Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago White Sox: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Milwaukee Brewers welcome a big bat back to their lineup on Friday night as they begin a three-game interleague series with the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field.
Rhys Hoskins, who missed the previous 15 games with a right hamstring strain, has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He's also in the starting lineup, batting sixth and serving as designated hitter.
Right-hander Tobias Myers (1-2, 4.43) takes the mound for Milwaukee (33-23), while right-hander Erick Fedde (4-1, 2.80) goes for Chicago.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 7:10 p.m. Friday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
White Sox lineup
Tommy Pham CF
Nicky Lopez 2B
Corey Julks RF
Gavin Sheets 1B
Korey Lee DH
Paul DeJong SS
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Jake Bauers 1B
Rhys Hoskins DH
Sal Frelick RF
Joey Ortiz 3B
Brewers' upcoming schedule
Brewers vs. White Sox, 3:10 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee LHP Robert Gasser (2-0, 1.96) vs. Chicago LHP Garrett Crochet (5-5, 3.68). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. White Sox, 1:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.61) vs. Chicago RHP Nick Nastrini (0-4, 9.92). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
