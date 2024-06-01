Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago White Sox: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

Coming off a veritable hit parade, the Milwaukee Brewers once again host the Chicago White Sox in an interleague matchup at American Family Field on Saturday afternoon.

It will be a battle of the southpaws as Robert Gasser (2-0, 1.96) takes the hill for the Brewers (34-23), while Garrett Crochet (5-5, 3.68) goes for the White Sox.

Milwaukee also swapped out last night's starter, Tobias Myers, for another bullpen arm in right-hander Janson Junk.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

White Sox lineup

Brewers lineup

Brewers' upcoming schedule

Brewers vs. White Sox, 1:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.61) vs. Chicago RHP Nick Nastrini (0-4, 9.92). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs White Sox: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups