Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago White Sox: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
Coming off a veritable hit parade, the Milwaukee Brewers once again host the Chicago White Sox in an interleague matchup at American Family Field on Saturday afternoon.
It will be a battle of the southpaws as Robert Gasser (2-0, 1.96) takes the hill for the Brewers (34-23), while Garrett Crochet (5-5, 3.68) goes for the White Sox.
Milwaukee also swapped out last night's starter, Tobias Myers, for another bullpen arm in right-hander Janson Junk.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 3:10 p.m. Saturday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
White Sox lineup
Tommy Pham CF
Corey Julks RF
Paul DeJong DH
Gavin Sheets 1B
Lenyn Sosa 3B
Brewers lineup
Joey Ortiz 3B
Willy Adames SS
Rhys Hoskins 1B
Brice Turang 2B
Brewers' upcoming schedule
Brewers vs. White Sox, 1:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.61) vs. Chicago RHP Nick Nastrini (0-4, 9.92). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs White Sox: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups