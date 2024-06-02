Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago White Sox: live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Brewers look to go for a sweep of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon from American Family Field.
Follow along for live updates.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at the 1:10 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Sal Frelick CF
Joey Ortiz 3B
Jake Bauers 1B
Gary Sánchez DH
White Sox lineup
Tommy Pham LF
Nicky Lopez 2B
Corey Julks DH
Gavin Sheets 1B
Paul DeJong SS
Oscar Colas RF
Lenyn Sosa 3B
What is the Brewers record?
The Brewers are 35-23.
Is the Brewers' roof open?
The roof is open.
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Phillies, 5:40 p.m. Monday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Philadelphia RHP Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.32). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs White Sox: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups