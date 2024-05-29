Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

The Milwaukee Brewers return to American Family Field on Wednesday night without the services of closer Trevor Megill.

But the good news is Megill avoided serious injury after being hit by a batted ball in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Cubs. And while he won't be available for the next few days, the expectation is he should be good to go without needing a stint on the injured list.

Meanwhile, right-hander Bryse Wilson (3-1, 2.86) takes the mound for the Brewers (31-23) against Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga (5-0, 0.84), who has been absolutely lights-out so far this season.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Cubs lineup

Third baseman Joey Ortiz became the seventh player to bat leadoff for the Brewers this season.

Brewers lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers vs. Cubs, 12:10 p.m. Thursday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (4-2, 3.98) vs. Chicago RHP Jameson Taillon (3-2, 2.58). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Friday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers (1-2, 4.43) vs. Chicago RHP Erick Fedde (4-1, 2.80). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. White Sox, 3:10 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee LHP Robert Gasser (2-0, 1.96) vs. Chicago LHP Garrett Crochet (5-5, 3.68). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. White Sox, 1:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.61) vs. Chicago RHP Nick Nastrini (0-4, 9.92). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

