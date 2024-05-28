Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs: live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Milwaukee Brewers look to enhance their lead in the division when they face the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at American Family Field.
Follow along for live updates.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Jake Bauers 1B
Joey Ortiz 3B
Sal Frelick RF
Cubs lineup
Mike Tauchmann RF
Seiya Suzuki DH
Ian Happ LF
Nico Hoerner 2B
Michael Busch 1B
Ben Brown SP
What is the Brewers record?
The Brewers are 31-22.
Is the American Family Field roof open?
The roof is closed.
Brewers schedule
Brewers vs. Cubs, 6:40 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson (3-1, 2.86) vs. Chicago LHP Shota Imanaga (5-0, 0.84). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Cubs, 12:10 p.m. Thursday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (4-2, 3.98) vs. Chicago RHP Jameson Taillon (3-2, 2.58). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Cubs: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups