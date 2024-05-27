Advertisement
Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs: live score, game highlights, starting lineups

curt hogg and jr radcliffe, milwaukee journal sentinel
·1 min read

Craig Counsell makes his return to American Family Field as manager of the Chicago Cubs on Memorial Day afternoon.

Follow along for live updates.

Milwaukee Brewers associate manager exchanges lineup cards with Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell before the game on May 3, 2024 at Wrigley Field.
Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 3:10 p.m. Monday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network

Chicago Cubs lineup

Milwaukee Brewers lineup

What's the Brewers record?

The Brewers are 30-22.

Is the American Family Field roof open?

The roof is closed during pregame.

Brewers schedule

Brewers vs. Cubs, 6:40 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.81) vs. Chicago RHP Ben Brown (1-1, 3.20). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Cubs, 6:40 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson (3-1, 2.86) vs. Chicago LHP Shota Imanaga (5-0, 0.84). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Cubs, 12:10 p.m. Thursday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (4-2, 3.98) vs. Chicago RHP Jameson Taillon (3-2, 2.58). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

