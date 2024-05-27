Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs: live score, game highlights, starting lineups
Craig Counsell makes his return to American Family Field as manager of the Chicago Cubs on Memorial Day afternoon.
Follow along for live updates.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 3:10 p.m. Monday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network
Chicago Cubs lineup
Nico Hoerner 2B
Seiya Suzuki RF
Ian Happ LF
Milwaukee Brewers lineup
Willy Adames SS
Joey Ortiz 3B
Jake Bauers 1B
Brice Turang 2B
What's the Brewers record?
The Brewers are 30-22.
Is the American Family Field roof open?
The roof is closed during pregame.
Brewers schedule
Brewers vs. Cubs, 6:40 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.81) vs. Chicago RHP Ben Brown (1-1, 3.20). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Cubs, 6:40 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson (3-1, 2.86) vs. Chicago LHP Shota Imanaga (5-0, 0.84). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Cubs, 12:10 p.m. Thursday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (4-2, 3.98) vs. Chicago RHP Jameson Taillon (3-2, 2.58). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Cubs: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups