Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs: live score, game highlights, starting lineups

The Milwaukee Brewers close down a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs and former Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell on Thursday, with a 12:10 p.m. first pitch at American Family Field. The Brewers are looking to win the series after taking two of the first three games, including a Wednesday battle that featured a whole lot of Blake Perkins.

Keep refreshing for the latest updates.

Brewers lineup

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 12:10 p.m. Thursday

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

What is the Brewers record?

Milwaukee comes into the contest at 32-23, trying to get to 10 games above .500 for the first time this season. The Cubs enter the contest at 28-28, tied for second in the National League Central with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Will the roof be open Thursday at American Family Field?

The roof is open for pregame at American Family Field.

Brewers' upcoming schedule

Brewers vs. White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Friday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers (1-2, 4.43) vs. Chicago RHP Erick Fedde (4-1, 2.80). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. White Sox, 3:10 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee LHP Robert Gasser (2-0, 1.96) vs. Chicago LHP Garrett Crochet (5-5, 3.68). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. White Sox, 1:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.61) vs. Chicago RHP Nick Nastrini (0-4, 9.92). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

The Brewers open a three-game series in Philadelphia on Monday, June 3, and after a day off, will face Detroit for three games.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Cubs: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups