Milwaukee Brewers vs Boston Red Sox: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
BOSTON – The Milwaukee Brewers are back at Fenway Park for the first time since 2022 as they begin a three-game interleague series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.
They'll send an unexpected starting pitcher to the mound as well, with left-hander Jared Koenig (4-1, 2.70) facing off against Boston right-hander Kutter Crawford (2-2, 2.17).
Milwaukee also made a roster move, selecting right-hander Enoli Paredes from Class AAA Nashville and optioning right-hander Bradley Blalock back to Class AA Biloxi.
Paredes, 28, was 2-0 with a 1.31 ERA, WHIP of 0.97 and 34 strikeouts in 20 ⅔ innings (18 appearances). He also saved five games.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 6:10 p.m. Friday.
TV: AppleTV+. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Jake Bauers 1B
Joey Ortiz 3B
Sal Frelick RF
Red Sox lineup
Jarren Duran LF
Wilyer Abreu RF
Tyler O'Neill DH
David Hamilton SS
Cedanne Rafaela CF
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Red Sox, 3:10 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (3-2, 4.07) vs. Boston RHP Nick Pivetta (2-2, 3.04). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Red Sox, 12:35 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Boston RHP Tanner Houck (4-5, 1.94). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Red Sox: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups