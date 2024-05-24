Milwaukee Brewers vs Boston Red Sox: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

BOSTON – The Milwaukee Brewers are back at Fenway Park for the first time since 2022 as they begin a three-game interleague series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

They'll send an unexpected starting pitcher to the mound as well, with left-hander Jared Koenig (4-1, 2.70) facing off against Boston right-hander Kutter Crawford (2-2, 2.17).

Milwaukee also made a roster move, selecting right-hander Enoli Paredes from Class AAA Nashville and optioning right-hander Bradley Blalock back to Class AA Biloxi.

Paredes, 28, was 2-0 with a 1.31 ERA, WHIP of 0.97 and 34 strikeouts in 20 ⅔ innings (18 appearances). He also saved five games.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 6:10 p.m. Friday.

TV: AppleTV+. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Red Sox lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Red Sox, 3:10 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (3-2, 4.07) vs. Boston RHP Nick Pivetta (2-2, 3.04). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Red Sox, 12:35 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Boston RHP Tanner Houck (4-5, 1.94). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Red Sox: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups