Milwaukee Brewers vs Boston Red Sox: A big two-out rally results in a five-run third

BOSTON -- The Milwaukee Brewers will try to make it two straight -- and a series victory -- when they again take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon.

The team is again utilizing an "opener" gambit, starting left-hander Jared Koenig for the second straight game. He becomes the first Brewers pitcher to start consecutive games since Zack Greinke started three straight from July 7-13, 2013.

Right-hander Colin Rea (3-2, 4.07) will take over from there and square off against Boston right-hander Nick Pivetta (2-2, 3.04).

Big-time, two-out rally by the Brewers

Christian Yelich lined a two-out, ground-rule double down the left-field line, Willy Adames walked and Jake Bauers singled to center to get Milwaukee onto the scoreboard.

Gary Sánchez and Sal Frelick each followed with run-scoring singles, then Joey Ortiz lined a two-run double to center to up the Brewers' lead to 5-0.

Jared Koenig does the job again

Despite the Red Sox shuffling their lineup to make it less lefty heavy, Koenig struck out three of the four batters he faced before being lifted in favor of Rea.

He threw 15 pitches after throwing 12 on Friday.

Milwaukee's offense botched a prime chance for an early lead in the second.

After a replay challenge determined a drive down the left-field line by Adames was interfered with by a fan, Adames was awarded a double. Bauers flew out, then Sánchez walked and Frelick singled to load the bases.

But Ortiz popped out and Blake Perkins was robbed of multiple RBI and extra bases when Tyler O'Neill made a leaping grab at the base of the Green Monster to leave the Brewers scoreless.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Brice Turang 2B

William Contreras C

Christian Yelich LF

Willy Adames SS

Jake Bauers 1B

Gary Sánchez DH

Sal Frelick RF

Joey Ortiz 3B

Blake Perkins CF

Red Sox lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Red Sox, 12:35 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers (1-2, 5.00) vs. Boston RHP Tanner Houck (4-5, 1.94). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

