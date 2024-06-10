Milwaukee Brewers vs Blue Jays: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

The Milwaukee Brewers are back home and open a three-game interleague series on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field.

The Brewers are 13-3 in their last 16 home games after a 5-7 start and currently in the midst of a five-game winning streak on their home turf.

Right-hander Colin Rea (4-2, 3.53) starts for the Brewers (38-27) and will be countered by Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos (5-4, 2.80).

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at the 7:10 p.m. Monday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Blue Jays lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Toronto LHP Yusei Kikuchi. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers vs. Toronto RHP Chris Bassitt. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Blue Jays: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups