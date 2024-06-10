Milwaukee Brewers vs Blue Jays: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Milwaukee Brewers are back home and open a three-game interleague series on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field.
The Brewers are 13-3 in their last 16 home games after a 5-7 start and currently in the midst of a five-game winning streak on their home turf.
Right-hander Colin Rea (4-2, 3.53) starts for the Brewers (38-27) and will be countered by Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos (5-4, 2.80).
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at the 7:10 p.m. Monday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Rhys Hoskins DH
Sal Frelick CF
Joey Ortiz 3B
Jake Bauers 1B
Blue Jays lineup
Bo Bichette SS
Brewers schedule
Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Toronto LHP Yusei Kikuchi. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers vs. Toronto RHP Chris Bassitt. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
