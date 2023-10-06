Milwaukee Brewers' stadium offers offseason golf suite, first in the MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers' season came to an end Wednesday after a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Though the season is over, American Family Field will stay open to visitors who can enjoy one of the coolest perks in an MLB stadium: the X-Golf Suite in left field.

The suite has seven golf simulators as well as access to multiple bars and a restaurant. It's open seven days a week during and after the MLB season.

X-Golf has more than 80 locations across the country but this suite is the only one in a sports stadium. The suite opened late last season with a combination of high-tech activities and VIP seating.

For $40 per hour, you can tee off virtually at more than 50 courses. It's the only stadium activity open to the public during the offseason in MLB. The 2023-24 offseason marks the second year of operation for the X-Golf exhibit.

Unique features at other MLB stadiums

The X-Golf suite at American Family Field may be the most high-tech amenity in an MLB stadium but there are plenty of other unique experiences for fans across the league.

Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, has a 35-foot, 10,000-gallon tank behind the outfield. In partnership with the Florida Aquarium, the Rays bring stingrays into the tank during the season for fans to interact with. Once the season finishes, the stingrays return to the aquarium.

The Diamondbacks' Chase Field features a pool beyond the outfield wall. Chase Field's located in downtown Phoenix and the pool offers up to 35 people a chance to cool off in the Arizona heat.

The Toronto Blue Jays' Rogers Centre has a hotel built into it. The Toronto Marriott City Centre includes 70 rooms with a view of the field. You'll pay a premium for the view but can see the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kevin Gausman, and Bo Bichette while lying in bed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Brewers might be done, but their amazing golf suite remains open