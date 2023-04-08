Milwaukee Brewers players injury updates for the 2023 season: Tyrone Taylor, Aaron Ashby, Luis Urías, Adrian Houser and more

These are the players currently sidelined on the injured list for the Milwaukee Brewers.

In recent developments, Aaron Ashby's comeback from shoulder inflammation took a detour; he had arthroscopic surgery April 7 and will miss most, if not all, of the 2023 season. Luis Urías suffered a hamstring strain on opening day in Chicago on March 30 and will be sidelined six to eight weeks, likely at the eight-week end of that projection.

10- to 15- day injured list

Luis Urias will miss six to eight weeks after suffering a hamstring strain in the season opener March 30 against the Chicago Cubs.

Luis Urías, third base

Injury: Strained left hamstring

Last played: March 30 (eligible April 9, likely out until early June)

Urías dove into first base in the ninth inning of the 2023 season opener in Wrigley Field and tweaked the hamstring, with manager Craig Counsell indicating his absence would be more on the eight-week end of the six- to eight-week timetable.

"I kind of knew. I had a feeling," Urías said. "I’ve had enough injuries in my legs to know. And when it happened I was really frustrated. It was bad."

Urías, who hit a big homer for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic before the season, had a broken hamate bone previously with the Brewers, dealt with COVID-19 in 2020 and endured a quad strain last season.

With Urías out, the team planned to move Brian Anderson from right field to third base on a regular basis and called up Wiemer to fill the resulting outfield void.

Tyrone Taylor is out for the Brewers while recovering from a right elbow sprain. He'll likely be out through April.

Tyrone Taylor, outfielder

Injury: Right elbow sprain

Last played: Awaiting 2023 debut (backdated to March 27, eligible April 6, likely out for month of April)

He had a platelet-rich plasma injection early in camp and the expectation was he would ultimately miss the first month of the regular season as a result.

On April 7, Counsell revealed that Taylor had a minor setback and had been shut down for the week, with activity to resume throwing in a few days.

With Taylor out, the Brewers initially turned to Anderson in right field, then Wiemer when Anderson had to move to third base.

Brewers relief pitcher Adrian Houser is out of action to the begin the season with a right groin strain.

Adrian Houser, relief pitcher

Injury: Right groin strain

Last played: Awaiting 2023 debut (backdated to March 27, eligible April 11, likely out until third week of April)

Houser exited his last Cactus League outing Saturday with tightness, an issue that sent him to the IL late last season and also apparently bothered him earlier this spring. Manager Craig Counsell said Houser was scheduled to pitch at Class AAA Nashville after one more bullpen session April 8. Target for his return would be the homestand beginning April 21.

Houser had hoped to once again exit camp as a member of the starting rotation, but the off-season signing of Wade Miley essentially relegated him to a bullpen role. Houser posted a 4.05 earned run average and WHIP of 1.20 in four spring outings (two starts) with 10 strikeouts in 6⅔ innings.

Aaron Ashby, relief pitcher

Injury: Left shoulder inflammation

Last played: Awaiting 2023 debut (backdated to March 27, eligible April 11, out until late 2023).

Ashby had arthroscopic surgery on April 7 and will miss most of the season. At best, he'd be back by the season's home stretch.

Ashby had been hopeful to return by mid-May after the injury issues that occasionally bothered him last season cropped up in the new year, as well. The shoulder inflammation led to a PRP injection, and Counsell said in February that Ashby would miss "significant" time as a result.

He's not yet on the 60-day injured list but it's only a matter of time.

60-day injured list

Relief pitcher Justin Wilson, who spent last season with the Cincinnati Reds, is still recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent last year. The 35-year-old won't be available until July or later.

Justin Wilson, relief pitcher

Injury: Tommy John surgery

Last played: Awaiting 2023 debut (backdated to March 27, eligible May 26, likely out until all-star break)

The Brewers signed the 35-year-old knowing that he wouldn't be available until July or later as he recovers from Tommy John surgery that he had June 3.

Wilson has a long track record of success as a reliever when healthy and over 11 seasons with six teams has compiled a 33-24 record, 3.41 ERA and WHIP of 1.29 while striking out an average of 9.8 batters per nine innings.

"Typically it's a 12-month, back-to-the-mound-type recovery, so we're looking at likely July," general manager Matt Arnold said. "But a long track record of being successful in a lot of different markets, so we like the chance for him to impact our team positively in the second half."

Wilson was moved to the 60-man injured list when the Brewers added Wiemer to the 40-man roster on April 1.

Jason Alexander has opened the 2023 season on the 60-day injured list with a strained right rotator cuff.

Jason Alexander, relief pitcher

Injury: Strained right rotator cuff

Last played: Awaiting 2023 debut (backdated to March 27, eligible May 26)

Alexander made 11 starts last year but started experiencing the issue in December and January. He likely would have opened the season in Class AAA Nashville.

