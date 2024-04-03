Milwaukee Brewers parking; new system temporarily suspended

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers’ new parking system was a swing and a miss at Tuesday's home opener on April 2.

The new system has fans scan a QR code in the lot of their choice to buy or activate a parking pass. It was created to make the process quicker. But Tuesday, it did the opposite. Since the new system didn't work as planned, the Brewers are now back to their old parking procedure.

It's no surprise the American Family Field parking lot was packed at the home opener.

"We were here yesterday at the Brewers game, parking was ridiculous," said fan Kevin Maciszek.

American Family Field

Many fans had trouble activating their parking passes on the new park and scan system.

"Yesterday, I was really concerned," Cameron Maciszek said. "I didn’t want my car to get towed."

The Brewers ended up telling fans no tickets or violations would be issued because of Tuesday’s issues. Cut to the following day, parking is back to the traditional method.

"This is what people know, so people know how to get in and out using a system," Maciszek said.

The company that created the new system, Interstate Parking, said the hiccups are due to configuration issues and not related to the Brewers or the MLB Ballpark App.

As they work to re-launch, fans are back to buying a pass from a cashier, or ahead of time.

"It's just like everything else, it takes some time to adjust," Maciszek said. "Once they work out whatever kinks are going on with technology – it should be fine."

Interstate Parking said it's working "diligently" to fix the issue and will announce when they have a date to relaunch. But as of now, there's no timeline.