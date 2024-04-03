Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins meet in game 2 of series

Minnesota Twins (2-2) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-0)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-0); Brewers: Joe Ross (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -110, Twins -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Milwaukee had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Brewers pitching staff put up a 3.71 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Minnesota went 87-75 overall and 40-41 in road games last season. The Twins pitching staff had a 3.88 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.7 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Brewers: Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Zack Weiss: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.