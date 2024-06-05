The Milwaukee Brewers are dealing with a lot of injuries. Here's a look at every player on the IL.
With news that Robert Gasser is headed to the injury list, the Milwaukee Brewers' pitching rotation takes yet another hit in a litany of injury challenges this season.
Here are the players who are down for the count and when the Brewers might expect them back:
On the Brewers' short-term injured list
Robert Gasser, starting pitcher (left flexor strain)
The Brewers have won all five starts in which the rookie Gasser has pitched, but news emerged June 3 that he has some elbow soreness. That's ominous news for a pitcher who also began the season on the shelf with a bone spur in that same throwing elbow. His timetable to return is unclear.
15-DAY INJURED LIST: June 2
ELIGIBLE TO RETURN: June 17
STATS: Five starts, 2-0 record, 2.57 ERA, 1.036 WHIP
Joe Ross, starting pitcher (low back strain)
Ross tried gutting out his last start in Miami but had to leave after the first inning. Ross has a 3.18 ERA over his last four outings before the injury.
15-DAY INJURED LIST: May 20
ELIGIBILE TO RETURN: When healthy
STATS: Nine starts, 2-4 record, 4.50 ERA, 1.381 WHIP
DL Hall, starting pitcher (left knee sprain)
Acquired from Baltimore in the offseason as part of the deal that sent Corbin Burnes away, Hall struggled out of the gate and a knee issue may have been a big part of the problem. Hall seemed to re-injure his knee during a rehab appearance and was scheduled for a follow-up June 5 to see when he can resume work.
15-DAY INJURED LIST: April 21
ELIGIBLE TO RETURN: When healthy
STATS: Four starts, 0-1 record, 7.71 ERA, 2.265 WHIP
Jakob Junis, starting pitcher (right shoulder impingement)
Junis had the distinction of starting the home opener for the Brewers in 2024 ... and he has yet to throw since. The offseason acquisition not only went on the injured list with a shoulder issue, but he also endured a scary incident while on the shelf, taking a fly ball off his neck during batting practice in Pittsburgh on April 22. He began a rehab assignment June 4.
15-DAY INJURED LIST: April 6
ELIGIBLE TO RETURN: When healthy
STATS: One start, 0-0 record, 2.25 ERA, 1.000 WHIP
On the 60-day injured list
J.B. Bukauskas, relief pitcher (right lat strain)
Bukauskas was the first player called up to the big-league team in 2024 but didn't stay long and was quickly shuffled to the 60-day injured list. But he still figures prominently into the team's plans for the second half of the season.
60-DAY INJURED LIST: April 14
ELIGIBLE TO RETURN: June 13
STATS: Six games, 0-0 record, 1.50 ERA, 0.667 WHIP
Devin Williams, relief pitcher (stress fractures in back)
The Brewers were dealt a blow in the preseason when they learned their star closer would be lost for the first part of the season with stress fractures in his back. He's targeting a return of late July.
60-DAY INJURED LIST: March 29
ELIGIBLE TO RETURN: When healthy
STATS: None in 2024
Garrett Mitchell, outfielder (fractured left hand)
Mitchell was on track to be the team's starting center fielder in 2024, but he sustained a hand injury late in spring training and has yet to begin a rehab assignment.
60-DAY INJURED LIST: March 29
ELIGIBLE TO RETURN: When healthy
STATS: None in 2024
Wade Miley, starting pitcher (torn UCL)
Miley had a strong 2023 for the Brewers and was brought back on a one-year deal but required Tommy John surgery to repair the torn UCL in his throwing elbow. Miley will be 38 at next year's spring training but said he wants to try to return to baseball again next year.
60-DAY INJURED LIST: April 22
OUT FOR SEASON
STATS: two starts, 0-1 record, 6.43 ERA, 1.429 WHIP
Brandon Woodruff, starting pitcher (surgery on right anterior capsule)
Woodruff was lost with a shoulder injury before the 2023 playoffs and ruled out for 2024, prompting the Brewers to make the difficult decision to non-tender Woodruff in the offseason. But the Brewers were able to re-sign him with the possibility that he's back in 2025.
60-DAY INJURED LIST: March 29
OUT FOR SEASON
STATS: None in 2024
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Who's injured on the Milwaukee Brewers? Here's every player who's out.