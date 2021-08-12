  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes becomes third pitcher in major-league history to strike out 10 in a row

Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO — For the second time this season, Corbin Burnes etched his name into the major-league record book.

Burnes became only the third pitcher in major-league history – yet the second this season – to strike out 10 batters in a row, keeping the Milwaukee Brewers in command after a seven-run first inning that propelled them to a 10-0 victory Wednesday night over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Following a doubleheader sweep the previous day, the Brewers boosted their record to 23 games over .500 (69-46) for the first time this season and have won 12 of 15 meetings with the Cubs, including eight in a row.

With the Cincinnati Reds' 11-inning loss in Atlanta, the first-place Brewers also boosted their lead in the NL Central to eight games, matching their season high.

Burnes, who established a major-league mark by striking out 58 hitters to begin the year before issuing his first walk, tied the record of 10 consecutive strikeouts established by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver on April 22, 1970 and matched by Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola on June 25 of this season.

Burnes went on to record a career-high 15 strikeouts over eight innings, the highest individual total in franchise history behind Ben Sheets’ 18 strikeouts against Atlanta on May 16, 2004. He allowed only four hits and issued no walks in throwing 74 of his 99 pitches for strikes, a 75% rate.

POWER RANKINGS: Phillies surge to first place, Mets fall apart in NL East

'A GODSEND': MLB's Field of Dreams game ignites renewed interest in the rural Iowa movie site

GREAT WITH COFFEE: The biggest stories, every morning. And we deliver. Sign up now!

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record by recording 10 consecutive strikeouts and set a franchise record for strikeouts in a game with no walks with 15 against the Cubs on Wednesday night.
Brewers starter Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record by recording 10 consecutive strikeouts and set a franchise record for strikeouts in a game with no walks with 15 against the Cubs on Wednesday night.

Burnes' battery mate, catcher Omar Narváez, paced the offense by going 3 for 3 with four RBI, reaching base four times with a walk, two singles, a two-run home run and sacrifice fly.

Veteran right-hander Jake Arrieta, last seen by the Brewers being unable to hold a 7-0 lead in the first inning on June 30 in Milwaukee, this time saw the 7-0 lead go the other way. Kolten Wong started the rally with a double and capped it with another double, and there were many, many hits in between.

Christian Yelich scored Wong by punching a hit through the left side and Willy Adames followed with another hit in that direction. The runners moved up when Eduardo Escobar grounded out to first and both scored when Narváez singled to right and Greg Deichmann let it get past for an error.

Avisaíl García was hit on the left hand by a pitch and exited the game with what proved to be a bruise but was ruled to have gone around on the pitch and did not get the base. Tyrone Taylor took over he at-bat and singled to right, scoring Narváez.

After a single by Rowdy Tellez, Lorenzo Cain’s double into the left-field corner scored both Taylor and Tellez to make it 6-0. Cain moved to third on a grounder to second by Burnes and scored when Wong collected his second double of the inning. Tellez would exit in the third inning with discomfort in his right knee.

Unlike Arrieta the last time he faced the Brewers, Burnes had no intention of letting a 7-0 first-inning lead disappear. It was still 7-0 when the Brewers scored their next run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Narváez in the last inning Arrieta would pitch.

By that time, Burnes was well into his streak of 10 consecutive strikeouts. He struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings, all nine hitters going down swinging.

When Frank Schwindel struck out for the second consecutive time, Burnes had a piece of the big-league record. Matt Duffy wasn’t about to become victim No. 11, swinging at the first pitch he saw from Burnes, a fastball down in the zone, lining it the other way to right for a base hit.

Burnes then caught Deichmann looking at a called third strike, giving him 11 whiffs in a span of 12 batters.

COMING UP

Thursday: Brewers at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET. Milwaukee RHP Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.23) vs. Chicago RHP Kyle Hendricks (13-4, 3.68).

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Corbin Burnes ties MLB strikeout record in Brewers win over Cubs

Recommended Stories

  • Newly acquired Brewers pitcher Curtiss out with torn elbow

    Milwaukee Brewers reliever John Curtiss has gone on the injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Curtiss is getting some second opinions before determining how to proceed. Curtiss exited the second game of the Brewers’ doubleheader sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday due to elbow trouble.

  • Baseball Player's Gloriously Smooth Slide Gets The Meme Treatment

    Viewers set the clip of the artful Dodger to a range of sweet soundtracks.

  • Jake Arrieta K's Eduardo Escobar

    Jake Arrieta strikes out Eduardo Escobar swinging in the top of the 2nd inning, one of his three strikeouts over four innings of work

  • Mets takeaways from acting GM Zack Scott, including what's been ailing the offense

    In the midst of the Mets' coldest streak of the year, Zack Scott met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the team's recent slide.

  • Reacting to Zack Scott's comments about holding Mets players accountable | SportsNite

    On SportsNite, Maria Marino, Sal Licata and Marc Malusis discuss Mets acting GM Zack Scott's recent comments regarding the state of the Mets and holding his players accountable in their injury rehabilitation. Sal commends Scott for being up front with his comments while Marc thinks he needs to help his players believe in the recovery process more. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Burnes' historic feat | FastCast

    Corbin Burnes ties a Major League record with 10 consecutive strikeouts, plus Miguel Cabrera belts homer No. 499 on this edition of FastCast

  • Burnes strikes out 10 in a row

    Corbin Burnes ties an AL/NL record held by Tom Seaver and Aaron Nola by striking out 10 consecutive batters against the Cubs

  • Lakers’ Malik Monk explains excitement about playing with LeBron James

    New Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk is looking forward to playing with LeBron James.

  • Kelly Oubre excited to play with LaMelo, Hornets’ youth and energy

    The newest Charlotte Hornet expresses his excitement to play with LaMelo.

  • Phillies catcher Realmuto leaves after foul tip to mask

    Philadelphia Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he took a foul tip to his mask Wednesday night. Realmuto was checked on by team trainers but stayed in the game to catch the rest of the first. There was no immediate update on Realmuto's condition.

  • Corbin Burnes becomes 2nd pitcher this season to tie Tom Seaver's 10 consecutive strikeout record

    It hasn't been a bad year to be Corbin Burnes.

  • Jake Arrieta on failed 2nd act with Cubs: ‘I got nothing for you’

    Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta is 2-9 with an 8.28 ERA in his last 15 starts after another clunker Thursday.

  • Brewers vs. Cubs Highlights

    Avisaíl García powers Brewers to 4-2 win over Cubs

  • Giants top Diamondbacks 8-7 for 3rd straight win

    Buster Posey's baserunning skills played a big part in the Giants keeping their latest winning streak going. LaMonte Wade Jr. scored the winning run from third with two outs in the ninth inning when first baseman Christian Walker was unable to handle Kris Bryant's sharp grounder, and San Francisco's players danced on the field Tuesday night celebrating an 8-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Walker was charged with a tough error that gave the NL West-leading Giants their third straight win and fifth in six games.

  • Billy Idol Previews First New Music in Seven Years With ‘Bitter Taste’ Video

    Pandemic-recorded four-song EP The Roadside arrives September 17th via Dark Horse Records

  • Cody Bellinger finds success at plate in Dodgers' win over Phillies

    Cody Bellinger's two-run home run leads the Dodgers to an 8-2 win over the Phillies on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

  • Scoggins: Curb your anxiety. Expect Kaprizov and the Wild to reach a deal

    The MSA gauge spiked again this week. Not to unhealthy levels, but enough to increase the Minnesota Sports Anxiety reading beyond its default setting of dread. The Wild is locked in a contract staredown with the most talented and entertaining player in team history. Gulp. Now comes a report from Daily Faceoff that Kirill Kaprizov has a tentative one-year contract worth at least $10 million ...

  • Some thoughts on Packers as first preseason game approaches

    A collection of thoughts on the Packers as Matt LaFleur's team preps for the preseason opener on Saturday night.

  • NBA-Westbrook 'all ears' as he joins LeBron and AD on Lakers

    The biggest move of a busy NBA offseason was Russell Westbrook's return to his native Los Angeles to join the Lakers franchise he grew up worshipping. But as soon as the trade was announced, questions sprung up about how the ball dominant guard would fit in alongside demanding floor general LeBron James in an offense built around maximizing the generational talent of forward Anthony Davis. During his first press conference as a Laker on Tuesday, the nine-time All-Star from Long Beach who played college ball at UCLA said he was still eager to learn.

  • A former Badger makes USATODAY’s preseason All-America team for 2021

    A former Badger makes USATODAY's preseason All-America team for 2021