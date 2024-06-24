Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams is about to take another big step toward returning

Milwaukee Brewers all-star closer Devin Williams is nearing a return to the mound.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Williams will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.

Milwaukee lost Williams before the start of the season due to stress fractures in his back. The two-time all-star was expected to miss about three months, but the recovery timeline proved to be a bit longer.

Williams has been throwing on flat ground since late May but this will be his first bullpen session since being shut down during spring training.

The return of the two-time National League reliever of the year will help restore a roster that has been ravaged with injury. The Brewers have dipped well into their pitching depth following the losses of Robert Gasser, Wade Miley, DL Hall, Taylor Clarke, Joe Ross, and J.B. Bukauskas.

The Brewers begin a three-game home series against the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers on Monday.

