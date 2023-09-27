Milwaukee Brewers celebrate a division title
The Milwaukee Brewers bathe in champagne after clinching a National League Central division title Sept. 26 in Milwaukee.
The Phillies are back in the playoffs for a second straight season, and the Brewers have claimed the NL's No. 3 seed.
The Twins clinched the No. 3 seed in the AL postseason and will host a wild-card series in Minnesota.
J.C. Mejía was suspended 80 games last season for a similar violation.
Adam Wainwright earned his 200th career win in his final start with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak and moved to a half-game back of the Astros for the third AL wild-card spot.
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
Through three weeks, 80.9% of kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks, the highest rate in at least three decades and very likely a league record.
An early version of the 2024 LIV Golf schedule does not include Trump-owned courses, but does go head-to-head with the PGA Tour
How exactly did the Dolphins make a fellow professional football team look like an early season FCS opponent?
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
“There’s really no need for him to address the media," Ohtani's agent said of the two-way superstar, who hasn't spoken publicly since Aug. 9.
For the first time in the four-belt era, undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will defend his titles against another undisputed champion when he meets super welterweight king Jermell Charlo on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Baker Mayfield has looked solid through his first two games with the Bucs. The Eagles will provide his biggest challenge yet.
The breadth of Rapinoe's impact, on both her sport and the world that revolves around it, might never be matched.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.