As a Milwaukee-area high schooler, he caught Willie Mays' final home run in a big-league park. The moment led him to a career in baseball

Willie Mays trotted home after slugging a three-run homer in the first inning of a 1975 Old Timers Game at County Stadium in Milwaukee. It was the last home run he hit in a big-league park.

Appropriately, Carl Moesche had to make a basket catch to secure the ball June 29, 1975.

He had reached down into the row in front of him, sitting in the left-field bleachers at Milwaukee County Stadium, and in the commotion wasn't even sure he had the ball until he fell back into his seat and looked into his glove.

He knows it's corny, but he swears — even as a 16-year-old sophomore at Nicolet High School — that the brought on an epiphany.

"I knew at that moment my life was going to be spent working in baseball," said Moesche, who — sure enough — has been a Major League Baseball scout for decades. "That was my life moment … I was supposed to be at that Old Timers game because Willie Mays was going to be there."

When his buddy and teammate on the Nicolet High School baseball team, David Wade, had called Moesche earlier that day asking if he wanted to go to the Brewers game, Moesche said he wasn't immediately motivated. But Wade knew something that would surely tempt Moesche; Mays and several other former big leaguers would be on hand for an Old Timers Game right before the Brewers faced Cleveland.

Mays happened to be Moesche's favorite player.

"We were frequent bleacher attendees in the early Milwaukee years," Wade recalled, adding that they had snagged home runs hit by Yankees players Bucky Dent and Reggie Jackson. "As Willie came up to bat in the Old Timers Game, I said to Carl, 'Wouldn’t it be great if you caught Willie’s home run?' The next pitch, Mays hit a long home run to the left field bleachers right to Carl."

Mays had only been out of baseball two years, and at age 44, still had something left in the tank when he went deep against fellow Hall of Famer Early Wynn. It wouldn't be Moesche's final intersection with the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Today, he works for the Boston Red Sox and has the 2018 World Series ring to prove it.

Mays died last week at age 93, and Moesche was among those who felt the sadness of the moment.

"Willie was always my favorite guy," Moesche said. "When I started playing, I was an outfielder, and I just remember that I was doing the basket catches because of him, too. Catching them at the belt instead of over the head."

Including one in the bleachers.

Carl Moesche's baseball from the Old Timers Game in County Stadium in 1975 includes Willie Mays' signature (inset) after Moesche met Mays at an autograph event in 1987.

Old-Timers Game in Milwaukee gives fans one last glimpse of the Say Hey Kid

The Brewers were about to host the 1975 All-Star Game two weeks later, and the Old Timers Game meant to commemorate the previous all-star showcase in Milwaukee, in 1955. It was only three innings and preceded the Brewers' afternoon game.

Hank Aaron, still an active player with the Milwaukee Brewers, was also invited to participate, wearing a Braves uniform. The current Brewers manager and former Braves star catcher, Del Crandall, also competed.

Another participant: Brewers coach Harvey Kuenn, a West Allis native and Rookie of the Year with the Detroit Tigers who later became Brewers manager during the run to the 1982 World Series. He played for the American League that day. Others on hand were former Braves Gene Conley, Johnny Logan and Eddie Mathews, with former Braves manager Fred Haney overseeing the National League team. Former Braves player Frank Thomas was also at the showcase, wearing the Pittsburgh jersey he wore in 1955.

Other legends on hand were Ernie Banks, Robin Roberts, Harvey Haddix (who once threw a legendary 12 perfect innings before losing the game at County Stadium), Larry Doby and Wynn.

That game started at 1 p.m. and the Brewers suited up at 2 p.m. against Cleveland, an exciting 4-3 win that ended when Bobby Mitchell's sacrifice fly plated the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Moesche said he didn't even remember the details of that game, but he sure remembered Mays' three-run homer that helped the NL win their miniature game, 4-0.

Mays grinned ear to ear as he rounded the bases. He'd later single and make a nice one-handed catch.

"When they talk about that 1955 All-Star Game in Milwaukee, they always talk about the home run (Stan) Musial hit in the 12th inning to win it," said Leo Durocher, who had managed the National League in 1955, speaking to reporters two weeks later at the 1975 All-Star Game in Milwaukee. "But as far as I'm concerned, Mays should get just as much credit. Mays saved the game. Ted Williams hit a ball – well, it had home run written all over it, and Mays made this running, leaping catch. The kind only Willie Mays could make. He's just the best baseball player I've ever seen."

Carl Moesche is a scout today for the Boston Red Sox. In 1975, he was a sophomore at Nicolet High School and caught Willie Mays' home run at an Old Timers Game at County Stadium. It was the last home run Mays hit in a big-league park.

Moesche keeps baseball — literally and conceptually — in his life thereafter

Today, Moesche is an area scouting supervisor with the Boston Red Sox, living in Portland, Oregon. He's indeed been in baseball for just about all of the ensuing five decades, currently flying around the country to observe amateur showcases as his team prepares for the 2024 MLB draft in July.

Yes, he still has the baseball Willie Mays hit in 1975.

Moesche was on the roster when the Nicolet baseball team reached the 1976 summer baseball state final, and he went on to continue playing at UW-Stevens Point. He dabbled with the school newspaper, interned in the sports information department and even interviewed with the Brewers public relations department. He worked in radio before taking a PR job in 1984 with the Butte Copper Kings, the Class A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners in the Pioneer League.

From there, he bounced to the Portland Beavers, the Class AAA affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, but when the team was sold to a different ownership group, he got a scouting job with the Orioles and moved across the country to New Jersey.

He was among the scouts who followed the Pennsylvania high schooler Mike Mussina, and Moesche's team is the one that pulled the trigger. Mussina was drafted in the 11th round by Baltimore in 1987 and again by the Orioles out of Stanford University in the first round of the 1990 draft; he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

Moesche worked for the Yankees for four years, then took a job as scouting supervisor with the MLB scouting bureau, returning to the Pacific Northwest and identifying prospects for all 30 teams. He held the job for 21 years before the bureau disbanded.

In 2000, he worked for Team USA as an advance scout and was part of the team that won the 2000 Olympic gold medal, secured when Brewers minor leaguer Ben Sheets piloted his team to a stunning 4-1 upset of Cuba in the final game.

Moesche joined the Red Sox in the fall of 2017, still covering the Pacific Northwest and part of Canada; the franchise won the World Series in 2018.

He met Willie Mays just one other time in a fascinating 1987 interaction.

Willie Mays was besieged by autograph seekers before the Old Timers' baseball game that preceded the Brewer-Cleveland game at County Stadium on June 29, 1975. Mays hits a three run homer as the National League beat the American 4-0.

Willie Mays offered to buy the baseball from Moesche

In 1987, Moesche had read in the Philadelphia Inquirer that Mays and Sparky Lyle would be signing autographs at an area high school, so Moesche brought the baseball to the event.

"I said, 'Mr. Mays, this is the ball you hit out at County Stadium on June 29, 1975,' and he looked at me before he signed it and said, 'Yeah, I hit that off Early Wynn.' He knew instantly."

Then things took a surprising turn; Mays signed it but briefly pulled it back and offered to buy it from Moesche.

"I said, 'I can't sell it to you; you're the reason I'm in baseball,'" Moesche said. "'I wasn't even going ot the game that night until I found out you were playing.' I didn't know what to do. I wasn't expecting him to say it. But I couldn't do it."

Moesche said Mays told him it was the last home run he'd ever hit in a major league park.

In the aftermath of Mays' death, Moesche said he has already been in touch with the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown and plans to let the museum have it.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: As Milwaukee teen, he caught Willie Mays' final HR in big-league park