Who is the Milwaukee-area high school Leafguard Athlete of the Week for May 20-25?

Who was the Milwaukee area's top prep athlete last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Leafguard Athlete of the Week until 3 p.m. Saturday. You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour, per device.

You can make a nomination for a future player of the week by sending an email with statistics and context on their performance to mwhitlow@gannett.com and zbellman@gannett.com by 9 a.m. Monday. Do not send votes to these addresses.

Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

Kaeley Niemiec of Menomonee Falls softball was the winner of last week's poll, earning 40.39 percent of 3,823 total votes cast.

