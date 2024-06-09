The Milwaukee Admirals' magic finally runs out and they're knocked out of the AHL playoffs

Coachella Valley goaltender Chris Driedger, seen in action against Milwaukee on Thursday, made 32 saves Saturday night.

The odds finally caught up with the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night.

Playing on the edge of elimination for the sixth time – and needing to turn one victory into a four-game streak – the Admirals collapsed in a 5-1 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

This was the second consecutive season the Firebirds knocked the Admirals out of the playoffs in the AHL Western Conference finals. Milwaukee’s only victory came on home ice in Game 4.

Game 5 summary: Firebirds 5, Admirals 1

“Guys were unselfish. They played for each other,” said defenseman Kevin Gravel, the Admirals captain. “They wanted to do the little things. They didn’t care who was scoring. … All those cliches, but they ring true. They actually do matter.

“You need those guys knowing what their roles are and playing to their roles and being committed to that. And from start to finish we had that. … I can’t speak enough about the group we had and how much fun it was to be a part of that group.”

Forward John Hayden scored three goals for the Firebirds – his fifth, sixth and seventh of the playoffs – including the first 2:33 into the game and a short-hander in the second period.

Coachella Valley goaltender Chris Driedger, who gave up six goals in a 7-2 loss Thursday, stopped 32 Admirals shots. He is 10-2 in the playoffs, as are the Firebirds.

Joakim Kemmell was the only Milwaukee player to score, connecting with a blast from just inside the blue line on the power play at 8:24 of the second period.

Coachella Valley, the affiliate of the Seattle Kracken, will play in the Calder Cup Finals for the second time in its two seasons of existence. Whether it’s a rematch with the Hershey Bears is to be determined as the Cleveland Monsters were able to stave off elimination Saturday night with a 5-1 win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Milwaukee fell behind in all three of its playoff series, needing a three-game come back in the best-of-five Central Division semifinals against Texas, losing the opener and needing five games to beat Grand Rapids in the Central finals and then losing the first three games against Coachella Valley.

“Look at all the elimination games these guys fought through,” Admirals head coach Karl Taylor said. “There’s no magic pill there. They just stared it down and handled it. So that’s a strong group and a strong leadership group. And all our young guys played like 10-year vets.

“We just felt like there was something magic about this team. You get a feel and just an energy that you think we’re always going to find a way and we almost did.

“Obviously we played a very good team; credit to their staff and their players. They’re a very good team. The lost in overtime last year in Game 7 to Hershey. They could have won the Cup last year. We didn’t lose to a bad team. We can rest on that.”

Although the season ended earlier than hoped for the Admirals, highlights included the return of popular forward Cal O’Reilly, still a spark plug at age 37; the development of Zach L’Heureux and Fedor Svechkov, touted prospects in their first full seasons as pros; more excitement from 21-year-old goaltender Yaroslav Askarov; the short-lived but inspirational story of Cody Hodgson, whose comeback ultimately was cut short by returning symptoms of the malignant hyperthermia that sidelined him for eight years; a late-season splash from Ryan Ufko, fresh out of the University of Massachusetts; and a stretch of nearly two months without a loss, a 19-game winning streak that was the second-longest in AHL history.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Admirals eliminated from AHL playoffs by Coachella Valley