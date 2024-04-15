Milwaukee Admirals home playoff dates revealed; Central Division semis

MILWAUKEE - The Central Division Champion Milwaukee Admirals announced on Monday, April 15 the team's home playoff dates for the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals at Panther Arena.

Game 3: Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

*Game 4: Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

*Game 5: Sunday, May 12 at 5 p.m.

*If necessary

A news release says the Admirals will take on the winner of a best-of-three play-in series between the Manitoba Moose and Texas Stars which will take place the week of April 22.

As the division champs, the Admirals have the choice of playing the first two games of the series at home or the final three. With either opponent the first two games will be on the road for Milwaukee. Those dates and times will be determined after the conclusion of the Texas-Manitoba series.

The Admirals wrap up the regular season with three games this week beginning with Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose.