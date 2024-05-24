Milton's Wright leaps to track and field success

May 23—Charles Wright could have easily opted to sit at home to end his senior year. Instead, he decided to try something new.

This spring, Wright leaped onto the track and field scene for Milton. He's made many leaps, actually.

After moving to Milton from Florida in late January, Wright has showcased his jumping talents throughout the season. His decision to compete for the Black Panthers paid off as he will be participating in the high jump during the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium on Saturday.

Wright cleared 6 feet, 5 inches to win the District 4 Class 3A title and punch his ticket to the state meet.

"I'm looking forward to it," Wright said last week during the rainy district championships. "I think it's gonna be fun. Hopefully, the environment is better than what it is right now."

Throughout his life, Wright displayed his hops on the basketball court. When he moved to Milton, he wanted to play on the basketball team. However, by the time he arrived, basketball season was already in full swing.

Before the start of the spring sports season, Wright had never competed in track before. He is originally from Polk County, Florida, which is located in the center of the state.

"The only reason I did track this year was because when I came out here — I play basketball (and) the rules said I couldn't play," Wright said. "As an athlete, I wasn't just gonna sit home and do nothing."

Even though he only qualified for states in the high jump, Wright believes his best event is the long jump. Wright took third in the high jump at districts with a mark of 21-111/2. He fell short of the state-qualifying mark of 22-3.

Considering he's been participating for only a couple months, Wright was critical of his performance. He fouled in four of his six attempts at the long jump during the district meet. Wright's personal best in the event is 23-6.

"It doesn't feel good at all — I should've won it," Wright said. "But I still get to go to Shipp, so a win's a win."

Wright wasn't limited to jumps this season. He also tried his hand at sprints and relays. Wright finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of with 51.93 seconds. Wright's personal best in the 400 is 50.68.

In the high jump, Wright is seeded 13th at 6-3. If he hits his personal best of 6-5 or better, Wright could walk away from Shippensburg with a state medal.

No matter what happens this weekend, the leaps Wright has made in the sport in such a short period of time have been impressive.

"I'm just gonna have some fun," Wright said. "High jump is not my best event, but I made it. So I'm just trying to enjoy it."