Milton Williams: Eagles picked me for a reason, I don’t take much from draft room video

Coverage of the 2021 draft featured a lot of video from inside draft rooms around the league and the most memorable came from the Eagles.

It showed General Manager Howie Roseman fist bumping other executives after selecting defensive tackle Milton Williams in the third round. When he got to senior football adviser Tom Donahoe, he got a less than enthusiastic response that drew a lot of attention.

The Eagles traded down from No. 70 to No. 73 before picking Williams, Roseman later said that Donahoe liked defensive tackle Alim McNeil, who went at No. 72, and a report indicated Donahoe thought the sixth-round pick the Eagles got back wasn’t worth the swap.

On Wednesday, Williams weighed on on the video and said it won’t be causing him to lose any sleep.

“Philadelphia picked me for a reason,” Williams said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “They saw something in me, and I’m excited to be here. I don’t really take much from that video. I’m here to do a job, and they pick me for a reason.”

Williams will have every chance to prove that things worked out well for the Eagles.

