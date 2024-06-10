Milton to leave Cheltenham after 14 years

Russell Milton helped Cheltenham win promotion to the English Football League as both a player and a coach [Rex Features]

Cheltenham Town head of recruitment Russell Milton will leave the Robins later this month after 14 years with the club in various roles.

The former Robins player returned to Cheltenham in 2010 to become a youth coach and has gone on to fulfil a number of key positions at the club.

Milton has served as caretaker manager on three separate occasions and was assistant boss when the club won the National League in 2016 under Gary Johnson.

He remained as assistant manager under Johnson's successors Michael Duff and Wade Elliott and helped the club win League Two in 2021, before spending the past 12 months as head of recruitment.

"I feel very privileged to have been at the club for so long and held the positions that I have," Milton, 55, told the club website.

"I've made friends with so many great people at the club as well as the fans over the past two decades, whilst as both a player and a coach. I wish them every success going forward."

The Robins have undergone a rebuilding process since being relegated from League One at the end of last season, with Michael Flynn replacing the departing Darrell Clarke as head coach and former boss Johnson returning as director of football.

“I am very sad to see Russ leaving the club," said Cheltenham chairman David Bloxham.

"He has made an exceptional contribution over many seasons, he has always worked with a smile on his face and an infectious enthusiasm for the game. We will miss him but hope we shall continue to see him as a frequent visitor."