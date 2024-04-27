Milton Keynes Dons v Sutton United

Round 1 is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Anthony Edwards dropped 36 points in Phoenix.
Scott Pianowski examines the potential fantasy impact of intriguing receivers and running backs taken on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Plum said she was 'devastated' in a cryptic statement on social media.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
The Eagles landed a defense and special teams weapon in the second round.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
Many people had the Texas WR as a first-round prospect.
The Patriots have a new receiver to go with their new quarterback.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down how we can tap into the Braves' and Brewers' scorching starts.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
We continue our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series by looking at three teams - Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons- in the top 10 who have a settled QB situation, but could play a major role in potentially trading with other teams who could be hunting for a rookie QB early. The Athletic's Robert Mays joins Matt Harmon to breakdown how these teams can best leverage their unique situations.
Check out some low-rostered players who could offer big production in the fantasy hockey week ahead.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.