Milton Keynes Dons 1-1 Notts County

Kyle Cameron's excellent equaliser stretched Notts County's unbeaten run to six league games in an entertaining draw at MK Dons.

The top two in League Two at kick-off shared the spoils at Stadium MK after Cameron cancelled out Daniel Harvie's opener.

The opening half-hour saw few opportunities beyond a saved Jonathan Leko effort for the hosts, but more chances came as the half continued, with the closest seeing County's Macaulay Langstaff clearing the bar from close range.

Within a minute of the restart, the Dons went in front.

Harvie picked up Ethan Robson's pass, ran a long way down the left flank to the area and drilled a strike past Aidan Stone.

County were on level terms after 67 minutes, with Cameron powering a low effort into the corner just moments after he had seen a strike deflected wide.

Dons keeper Craig MacGillivray then made a great stop to deny Langstaff in added time before Dons substitute Ellis Harrison should have won it but failed to keep his own shot down as the points were shared.

Match report supplied by PA Media.