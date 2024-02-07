Milton Harris: Horse racing trainer appeals against decision to strip him of licence

Horse racing trainer Milton Harris has appealed against a decision to strip him of a licence.

Wiltshire-based Harris, 64, was found not to be a fit and proper person after a catalogue of incidents including a "campaign of abuse and harassment" against a neighbour and rival.

He was also said to have behaved inappropriately towards female staff.

"I have appealed," Harris, a Grade One-winning trainer, told the Press Association.

"I need to respect the Licensing Committee's decision, which I do, but some of the information they have been given was not correct."

A British Horseracing Authority spokesperson said: "The BHA can confirm that Mr Harris has formally notified the BHA of his intention to appeal against the recent decision of the Licensing Committee.

"We will provide further details regarding the appeal in due course and will make no further comment at this time."

Harris was third in this season's jump trainers' championship with 33 winners at the time of the suspension.

He was in his second spell as a trainer, having spent seven years without a licence after declaring bankruptcy in 2011.