Milton Area School Board names new head football coach

Feb. 20—MILTON — Milton Area School Board on Tuesday night approved the hiring of Matt Wilson as the school's new head football coach.

Wilson has served the past two years as an assistant for the Black Panthers, and before that he was an assistant on Lewisburg's staff.

"I have big shoes to fill," Wilson said. "Coach (Curt) Zettlemoyer had two 9-2 teams.

"We'll have to replace some key losses, including a quarterback (in graduating senior Cale Bastian), but I'm confident we have the talent here."

Wilson expressed excitement about being hired after being introduced by District Superintendnt John Bickhart.

Bickhart said that Wilson had undergone a lot of interviews, and he was unanimously chosen.

"Being a head high school football coach is an important position in a community," Bickhart said.

Wilson, who is from Pittsburgh, works as a prison guard at State Correctional Institution Coal Township. He will be paid $8,411 as Milton's head coach.

"I feel like my destiny all along has been to lead these young men," he said.