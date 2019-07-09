Milos Raonic's calamitous Wimbledon exit raises new doubts

Milos Raonic let a big opportunity slip through his fingers at Wimbledon on Monday. (Photo by TPN/Getty Images)

WIMBLEDON — Back in March, ahead of facing John Isner in Miami, Roger Federer compared facing the big serving stars of the ATP circuit to being a goalkeeper in a soccer penalty shootout. You try to make a read early, trust your judgment, and then hope you’ve guessed right and react accordingly.

It serves as boring tennis to some, but watching through the lens of the great Federer, it’s hard not to be captivated by the appeal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For years, Milos Raonic has been booming penalty after penalty into the back of the net, the steady windup followed by a decisive blow as the hair behind his now New Balance ninja headband stays perfectly in place. If he falls, it’s usually in tennis’s version of sudden death.

And there he was against Guido Pella, with a place in the quarter-final against 23rd seeded Roberto Bautista-Agut on the line, blinking first in a fifth set that had just entered the stage where new laws are being observed. After years of seeing the never-ending final set exhaust both players and fans alike, Wimbledon has introduced a new law where any match that enters the final set can only extend to 12-all before a tie break intervenes.

That law ultimately didn’t require implementation, but the pressure of “shooting second” certainly showed in the final set. Serving at both 4-5 and 5-6, Pella had match points but Raonic didn’t break. The third time was the charm, though, and the Argentine who should now be known as a literal giant killer after defeating Marin Cilic at SW19 last year as well as now back-to-back wins over Kevin Anderson and Raonic is through to his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

“I just started to run out of gas,” Raonic said after the match. “Obviously, he was the one who was physically much better towards the end. It's frustrating”

Story continues

This was a golden opportunity for Raonic after Anderson was eliminated, and even more so with upsets in the first week that saw the likes of Stan Wawrinka and Karen Khachanov crash out of his quarter of the draw.

Making matters worse, Raonic had the match on his racquet in the fourth set after looking like he had delivered the knockout blow. At 3-3, Raonic handed Pella three break opportunities with a bizarre failed overhead attempt, a netted volley, and a sliced backhand that fell long. He summoned his monstrous serve and volley combo the rest of the game, knocking the wind out of the sails of Pella.

Or so it seemed. After three consecutive unforced errors helped hand Raonic the next game, Pella came up with the goods with his back against the wall at 3-5 to break right back. Raonic yelled towards his box knowing it was a blown chance, and Pella ran away with the life he was handed. The fourth extended to a tie break where some brilliant returns saw the Argentine jump out to a 5-1 lead before closing out the set with an ace.

That was the match, looking back, and that’s all Raonic can do at this juncture. He’ll know he put himself in a tremendous position to win, he’ll know he would have been favoured against Bautista-Agut, and a semifinal appearance against — most likely — Novak Djokovic would have marked an assured return to the premier level of tennis.

Just as a converted penalty can elevate a soccer player’s confidence to allow them to execute the other facets of their game better, Raonic is at the top of his game when his serves radiate to his powerful forehand and tidy backhand slice. That’s who showed up for the first two sets, and much of the third and fourth till it all fell apart. All of a sudden the walk becomes a bit more laboured, the looks to his box multiply, and the goal looks that much smaller.

There is still an element of Raonic looking exposed when his serve gets put under pressure, his struggle to return the favour consistently enough becoming more and more palpable.

He is still Canada’s best men’s tennis player, but with Felix Auger-Aliassime hot on his heels and injuries only likely to become more of an issue than they’ve already been as his career approaches the next stage, the passing of the baton is inevitable. The next stage for Raonic as he inches closer to 29 is one that, outside of the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, only Jimmy Connors and Andre Agassi can look back on with serious Grand Slam success.

This is now a different kind of pressure. Time waits for no one and having squandered opportunities in the past, the question will steadily shift to whether or not those chances will even come again. Shootouts, they can have that effect.