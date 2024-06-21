Milos Kerkez unsettled at AFC Bournemouth as asking price is set



Milos Kerkez is keen to leave AFC Bournemouth this summer after falling out with manager Andoni Iraola, according to a new report.

Intrepid Daily Record reporter Duncan Castles has taken to the airwaves to explain developments in the race for the hugely talented Hungarian international.

Manchester United are known to be looking for a new left back this summer amid the ongoing injury troubles of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s loss of the entire 2023/24 season with a freak injury.

As a result they have been strongly linked with the 20 year old, who was outstanding for the Cherries last season.

Speaking on the Transfers Podcast, Castles explained that Bournemouth may be looking to sell a few of their players this summer and that whilst they do not wish to part with the youngster, there are issues suggesting he could be on his way.

““He’s being monitored by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, they’re all in the market for a left back,” Castles said.

“Super athletic, very good attacking, but questionable tactically.

“Andoni Iraola hasn’t been particularly happy with Kerkez from a tactical perspective, there’s been a bit of a dispute between him and the player.

“The player’s not particularly happy with Bournemouth because he’s been subbed off and left out in some of the games even though he feels he’s performed well.

“There’s an opportunity for that to be exploited should a club be ready to go in with a very high fee.”

As for the exact amount Bournemouth are looking for, Castles says they have told him “they don’t want to sell, and that he’s not available, and it would take at least £40 million to get him out.”

However, if the player is unsettled and the manager has doubts, this could force the South coast side’s hand a little.

“His father is very involved and very keen to move him on,” the reporter adds.

With Arsenal being able to offer Champions League football and Chelsea seemingly having bottomless pockets and a flagrant disregard for profit and sustainability rules, United’s chance of landing the Hungarian look slim. However, he certainly fits Ineos’s blueprint of young breakthrough talents and so if the budget permits, they will almost certainly be competing for him as the summer develops.





