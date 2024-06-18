Milner's no hitter highlights an exciting week of CRBL action

Inching their way toward the halfway point of the CRBL season, three Eau Claire teams had a full week of play on the diamond that saw the Eau Claire Bears continue their winning ways in the League and the Cavaliers posting back-to-back shutouts — including a seven-inning no-hitter from ace pitcher Andrew Milner.

Add to the mix, that the Eau Claire Rivermen split their doubleheader against Chippewa Falls in two competitive games against the Lumberjacks on Sunday afternoon and it continues to prove that summer baseball is alive and well in the area.

The Cavs rebounded nicely from a Friday non-CRBL 12-2 loss to the Hudson River Rats to dominate the Eau Claire Rivermen, 12-0, Saturday afternoon. They followed that with a second 12-0 shutout win, this time against the New Richmond Millers in another non-League victory.

Milner pitched a seven-inning no hitter in Saturday’s game and that was followed by Eli Rathke pitching seven scoreless innings in Sunday afternoon’s game at Carson Park. Milner’s feat was the 17th no hitter in Cavs history. The Cavaliers currently are in third place in the South Division of the CRBL with a 6-4 League record.

“Our bats came alive and our pitching was absolutely amazing,” Cavaliers field manager Ryan Bembnister told the Leader-Telegram Monday afternoon, terming the 2-1 Father’s Day weekend trio of games a success despite the setback they faced on Friday evening.

The Bears continued to dominate in CRBL play last week, besting Augusta, 5-1, Wednesday to remain in second place in the South Division with a 9-3 record, just .50 percentage points behind first place Osseo, which is currently sitting with an 8-2 record.

In speaking about the Augusta win, Bears field manager Blake Johnson told the Leader-Telegram he was pleased with the resilience of his team in getting that win.

“Augusta’s pitcher really kept us off balance all night. We had opportunities early and just couldn’t get the big two out hit. But we stayed the course and eventually got some hits to drop late to pull away,” Johnson said.

Johnson noted that the squad’s pitching has been dominant and that presents the team with incentive moving forward in both League and non-League play.

“We are playing really good baseball right now…The challenge we have this week is just to stay the course we have put ourselves on and keep playing winning baseball,” Johnson said.

The Rivermen took that shellacking by the Cavs Saturday afternoon and put it in the rearview mirror, playing two competitive games against Chippewa Falls on Sunday. Eau Claire lost the first game 5-4, but took the night cap by a 5-3 margin.

The Rivermen upped their CRBL record to 4-6 in the South Division with the win. Chippewa Falls trails the first-place Tilden Tigers in the North Division of the CRBL with a 6-5 record, while Tilden currently stands atop the North Division with an 8-3 record.

“We faced two good, young teams this weekend in the Cavs and the Lumberjacks. Offensively, we couldn’t get anything going against the Cavs, evident in that we got no-hit by Andrew Milner, 12-0. Milner was effective, and his defense made some nice plays to help him out,” Rivermen player/manager Andy Niese told the Leader-Telegram.

Niese added that “Our main problems continue to be related to hitting the ball consistently against good pitching, and doing so with guys on base. Fixing those deficiencies sounds so simple, but there are times in baseball where it seems the harder you try to fix something, the worse it gets.”

In breaking down Sunday’s games against the Lumberjacks, Niese noted that “We had early leads in both games. Game two we were able to hold the ‘Jacks off, and in game one they took it from us with some big hits in the bottom of the eighth. Jesse Urbanek pitched very well in game 1 and deserved to get the win. Jonah Mueller battled in a complete game effort in game two to get his first career CRBL win, as well as a league win that the team badly needed.”

Describing his team’s play not only in this past week or two, but for the season in general, Niese noted that “We played hard and our player turnout at games continues to be excellent. As July approaches, it can be challenging to maintain a consistent lineup as people get pulled in different directions with their summer pursuits. Our great attendance will need to continue in the back half of the season if we are going to give ourselves a shot in the postseason.”

As for the week ahead, Niese broke down the challenges the Rivermen will face in playing two division-leading squads.

“We face two talented, high-scoring teams in Osseo and Tilden. The basic formula for success — throw strikes, make routine plays, and get timely hits — only becomes more pronounced when you face tough opponents. Hopefully we can minimize our mistakes and give ourselves a chance.”

And this week looks to be as competitive as last week for all of the Eau Claire teams, not just the Rivermen, as the Cavs will take on the Spooner Cardinals Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. and then will face off against Bloomer in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. Both games will be at Carson Park.

As Niese mentioned, the Rivermen’s week ahead sees them in CRBL games against the Osseo Merchants, Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Jon Soiney Memorial Field and a Sunday afternoon meeting against the Tigers in a double header showdown at Fairfax Field. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m. As for the Bears, they take on the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks in CRBL action Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Cinder City Park.

Of note, the Cavs will be hosting another area high school state championship team this weekend.

After honoring the Division 4 softball state champion Fall Creek Crickets before their matchup with the Hudson River Rats on Friday, the Cavaliers will honor another state champion this Saturday.

Prior to the Cavaliers home matchup against the Spooner Cardinals, the team will be honoring the Division 4 baseball state champion Eleva-Strum Cardinals. The team announced the occasion on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday afternoon and confirmed it to the Leader-Telegram on Monday. Eleva-Strum won the state title in its first ever trip to the tournament.

The top-seeded Cardinals overcame a late deficit in its 3-2 semifinal win over No. 4 Pacelli and breezed to a five-inning 11-1 win over Solon Springs/Northwood.

“It’s great to have the community connection with the sports teams, it doesn’t matter what sport the teams play,” Bembnister said, adding that many of his players will also be playing double duty this week as they host the Cavs of tomorrow in youth coaching this week, too.