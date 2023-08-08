How Millwood WR Jaden Nickens is gearing up for commitment day with offers from OU, OSU

After revealing his top eight schools, Jaden Nickens is preparing for his commitment ceremony.

The standout Millwood receiver will announce his college decision at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He is choosing from Arkansas, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UNLV and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Also a dynamic basketball player, Nickens is a four-star football recruit ranked fourth in the state’s 2025 class, according to 247Sports. The recruiting service ranks him 12th nationally among wide receivers in his class.

The Oklahoman caught up with Nickens during Millwood’s ninth annual Midnight Madness practice Monday at L.W. Good Stadium. Here’s what he had to say about his recruitment process, his recruiting class and his chances of playing two sports at the next level:

Jaden Nickens catches a pass between defenders Dylan Burks and JT Keeler and runs to the end zone for a tying score during the first half of the Class 2A State quarterfinals football game between the Millwood Falcons and the Sequoyah Claremore Eagles on Nov. 25, 2022 in Harrah, Okla.

Q: You’ve had a busy summer with lots of college visits. How does it feel to be out here now for Midnight Madness?

A: “It feels really good to have our first official open practice of the season. It’s been a really hard, grinding summer mentally and physically, so just getting better every day with my teammates and then just having fun throughout the summer, just getting better and working on my craft has been really fun. Going on visits has been real fun, so just doing that all this summer and then just getting better. Now we’re here, Midnight Madness is where it’s fun to be.”

You’re getting ready to announce your college commitment this Saturday, so I know no spoilers, but what has that process looked like for you narrowing down your options?

“It was a real good process. The top eight schools done it the best. I’m not going to say other schools didn’t do good, but (the top eight) also just did better recruitment. So just being there and being upfront and then showing me how a college is supposed to be and how to just grow young Black men and just men in general (has gone) real well, so just me coming up with my decision Aug. 12 is really special.”

What are some things you’re looking for when you’ve been going on these college visits?

“Outstanding coaches. The coaches who’s real around the program, who wants the kids to do well off the field also, so just having the coaches just being there and just understanding and telling me I’m a top priority and stuff like that. It’s where I’m gonna go to school at. It’s just very big for me.”

Are you wanting to play basketball and football?

“I do want to play both right now, but as you can see, I’m going to college for football. It’s really my main focus. So if they let me do both, I’d be very blessed to do that, but football is my main focus right now, trying to get better on the field and off the field.”

What led to that decision?

“Really, football was my first love. I had some concussions back when I was little, and then having the Millwood coaches just being great role models for me in life and school when I was off the field, (now) just having them coach me on the field is all so real. So the Millwood coaches, man, I just want to shout-out to them for giving me my love back for the game.”

Millwood's Jaden Nickens (20) dunks the ball between Metro Christian's Mario Darrington (5) and Brady Cox (24) during the Class 3A boys basketball state championship between Millwood and Metro Christian at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City, Saturday, March 11, 2023.

How will that feel Saturday to have that decision announced?

“It’s gonna be a very big relief. I’m glad I’m getting this off early. It’s not a rush. I feel like the college I’m gonna pick is very genuine and I like it, and I want to be committed, so I’m just ready to get that done and then get ready for Aug. 31, ready to beat them Heritage Hall Chargers (in the season opener).”

You’re one of several big-time stars in the state’s 2025 class. What do you think of the class as a whole?

“Oh, man, I feel like the 2025 class in the nation has the best class. Just in Oklahoma, we had great kids come out, and so just having that ‘25 class, the biggest class at Millwood, I just feel like the ‘25 class is really special.”

