Millwood at Heritage Hall tops list of Oklahoma high school football games for Week 1

There are plenty of intriguing games to look forward to during Week 1 of the Oklahoma high school football season.

From crosstown clashes to teams facing off against programs outside of their classification, it’s an interesting slate of matchup.

Here are The Oklahoman’s top 10 games this week.

1. Class 2A No. 1 Millwood (0-0) at Class 3A No. 1 Heritage Hall (0-0), Thursday: Millwood, which finished as the state runner-up in Class 2A last season, will travel to Class 3A defending champion Heritage Hall in this highly-anticipated matchup. Millwood is loaded with talent, led by players like quarterback CJ Turnbull, running back and linebacker Micho Lavine, a North Texas commit, and OU receiver commit Jaden Nickens. Heritage Hall’s unquestioned leader is quarterback Andy Bass, who announced his commitment to OU last week.

2. Class 6A-I No. 5 Jenks (0-1) at No. 3 Owasso (0-1): Both teams are coming off losses. Edmond Santa Fe edged Jenks 27-26, while Owasso unsurprisingly fell to defending champion Bixby in a 42-16 loss. A win this week would be big in getting things going in the right direction.

3. Class 6A-II No. 6 Tulsa Booker T. Washington (0-1) at Class 5A No. 2 Del City (0-0), Thursday: Del City was looking great and led against Choctaw last week before a shooting led to the game ending prematurely. Oklahoma State running back commit Rodney Fields was particularly impressive, running for three touchdowns and returning a kickoff for a score. Tulsa Booker T. Washington’s game against Bentonville West last week also ended early, when someone pulled out a gun during the fourth quarter. Booker T. Washington was charged with a 34-25 loss.

4. Class 3A No. 2 Tulsa Lincoln Christian (1-0) at Class 2A No. 3 Jones (1-0): Tulsa Lincoln Christian has been one of the best Class 3A programs in recent years, while Jones is expected to be one of the best in Class 2A this season. Jones quarterback Clayton Creasey is coming off a strong game against Bethany and will be a player to watch.

5. Class 6A-I No. 10 Edmond Memorial (0-1) at Class 6A-II No. 2 Deer Creek (1-0): A pair of star junior quarterbacks will face off in this one. Edmond Memorial standout and Kansas commit David McComb will lead the Bulldogs against Grady Adamson and the Antlers.

6. Class 4A No. 1 Wagoner (0-0) at Class 5A No. 8 Coweta (0-1): Wagoner is the defending champion in Class 4A and has another strong team, while Coweta advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals last year. Wagoner receiver and linebacker Witt Edwards and tight end and defensive end Alexander Shieldnight are a couple of players to keep an eye on.

7. Class 6A-I Norman (0-0) vs. No. 6 Norman North (0-0), Thursday: It’ll be interesting to see Norman North’s offense following the graduation of star quarterback Kamden Sixkiller and running back Chapman McKown. Keep an eye on Norman safety Dax Noles during this game, which will be played at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

8. Class 5A Bishop McGuinness (1-0) at Class 4A No. 7 Clinton (1-0): Bishop McGuinness had a strong season-opening win, beating Putnam City 35-20, and running back JP Spanier had four touchdowns (three rushing and one receiving). Clinton defeated Kingfisher 20-0.

9. Class 2A No. 2 Washington (1-0) at Class 3A No. 5 Sulphur (0-0): Receiver and defensive back DaMontre Patterson will make his debut for Sulphur after transferring from Ada as he goes against the defending Class 2A champion.

10. Class 5A No. 1 Carl Albert (1-0) at No. 9 Midwest City (0-0): Carl Albert quarterback Kevin Sperry will play in his first big rivalry game as a Titan, while Midwest City will look to make things interesting with hopes of pulling off a big upset.

