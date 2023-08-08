Millwood football star Jaden Nickens talks about recruiting status, Midnight Madness
Millwood football star Jaden Nickens talks about recruiting status, Midnight Madness
Millwood football star Jaden Nickens talks about recruiting status, Midnight Madness
There is one simple move that would benefit both the bottom line and the welfare of student-athletes who don't play football.
E. Javier Loya has been a minority owner of the Texans since 2002.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde try to pick up the pieces from last week’s realignment fallout after news that Washington, Oregon would be heading to the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State & Utah would take their athletic programs to the Big 12.
On the heels of consecutive national championships, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the annual preseason coaches poll compiled by USA Today.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
Bryson DeChambeau, who faded from the headlines in recent years, came roaring back with a magnificent round this weekend.
Neymar is the most recent PSG star to look for an exit from the club.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
The Giants are facing a brutal start to the season.
The AAC was hit hard by realignment, but Tulane returns to defend its crown. Can the Green Wave repeat? Or will SMU or a newcomer like UTSA rise to the top?
It's positional preview week on the pod so of course we start by previewing the QB position in 2023. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don breakdown everything you need to know about the signal-callers ahead of your fantasy drafts this month.
"I thought the transfer window, I thought the portal was closed. Oh, that's just for the student-athletes."
With TV executives firmly in control of a sport that's fracturing more and more by the day, it's easy to be a jaded fan. And if you're one of those fans, you should be pulling for a school that just got left behind.
Zach Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas were among the Hall of Fame's newest class.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde react to the news that the Big Ten will be adding the University of Oregon and University of Washington.
Could four teams be joining the Big 12 from the Pac-12?
Sanders called out the hypocrisy of those who chastise players for chasing money but not school administrators.