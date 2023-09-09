Millwood football sets school record with 81-point rout in Soul Bowl

Millwood’s season didn’t get off to the greatest start last week.

Facing a tough opponent in Class 3A defending champion Heritage Hall, the Class 2A Falcons had a tough loss, and it was definitely on their minds as they prepared for their annual Soul Bowl against Douglass.

“We had to get back,” Millwood coach Darwin Franklin said. “I know I heard it many times from cousins and everything saying that we’re both coming in 0-1 and stuff like that.

“We just had to come back and go back to work. Go back to the old school way of doing stuff. Go back to the grind. Go back to doing it the hard-nosed way.”

Millwood did just that, and the Falcons went on to have a game that resulted in several impressive feats.

Class 2A No. 2-ranked Millwood, the defending state runner-up, defeated Class 3A Douglass 81-0 Saturday at the Falcons’ L.W. Good Stadium.

More: 'Keep relying on our faith': How quarterback Garret Wilson led OCS past Luther down the stretch

Millwood's Jaden Nickens runs past Brandon Stafford, left, and Gary Smith of Douglass on his way to the end zone for a touchdown Saturday.

With players such as quarterback CJ Turnbull, receivers Jaden Nickens and Xzavier Thompson and running back Lemar Davis leading the way, Millwood broke a school record for most points scored in a game.

It was also the largest margin of victory in the history of the Soul Bowl.

And on top of that, Franklin earned his 100th career win.

Franklin, who played at Millwood, was given balloons that read “100” after the game.

He’s a proud Falcon and grateful to be the unquestioned leader of the program.

“It means a lot from the standpoint of it’s not just me, it’s the staff,” he said. “To be able to be with guys 10, 11 years and they know you and you know them, to see their kids grow up. To share it with them, it’s huge. Because we share so much together. We know each other. It’s not just working together. It’s actually sharing a life together.

“And then to be at the alma mater, it don’t get better. That was one of the things that my wife asked me a long time ago, ‘What would be my dream job?’ To come back and coach The Wood.”

More: How did Washington breakout star Hudson Howard score five TDs? With 'chip on' shoulder

Millwood coach Darwin Franklin shouts during the Soul Bowl high school football game between the Millwood Falcons and the Douglass Trojans at Millwood in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Millwood didn’t necessarily have the best start Saturday.

Turnbull threw an interception early and Douglass showed some life, but Millwood quickly responded and led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The rout was on from there.

Turnbull finished 11-of-18 passing for 325 yards and six touchdowns.

Nickens, an OU commit, had touchdown receptions of 53, 38 and 70 yards, while Thompson had a 49-yard receiving score and returned a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown.

“It was just a great team win,” Thompson said. “We put in the work for this after taking the sad loss to Heritage Hall. We put in the work day by day, and we prepared for Douglass.”

The Soul Bowl is always a game Thompson looks forward to, and he’s proud of how his team played.

“It’s fun, man,” Thompson said. “It’s real fun. Just like, who really runs the East — Douglass or Millwood? We’re both predominantly Black schools, so it’s a lot of competition.”

The atmosphere is certainly unique. With both bands playing throughout the game and fans on both sides showing up, it’s a matchup like no other in the Oklahoma City metro.

“It reminds me of a college game,” Thompson said. “It helps you lock in.”

Nick Sardis covers high school sports for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Nick? He can be reached at hhart@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @nicksardis. Sign up for The Varsity Club newsletter to access more high school coverage. Support Nick's work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

More: After beating Deer Creek, Mustang football might have Lee Blankenship's 'best team'

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: Millwood routs Douglass in Soul Bowl