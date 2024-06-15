Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26 as tributes pour in for Montenegro international

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has tragically died aged 26 after illness.

The Montenegro goalkeeper, born in Grimsby, suddenly passed away on Saturday morning to leave the football world shocked with tributes pouring in for the former Aston Villa, Wolves, Birmingham City and Stoke City player.

Sarkic, who played in the international friendly defeat against Belgium last week, was in Budva, Montenegro with reports that he became ill in his apartment on Saturday morning.

A statement from Millwall confirmed his passing: “Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26. Sarkic, The Lions' number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.

"A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions. Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time. The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected.”

Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic in action against Belgium (EPA)

Sarkic made 33 appearances last season with the Millwall Supporters' Club adding to the tributes on social media: “What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26. Devastating news for his friends and family and for all of us associated with Millwall. Once a lion, always a lion.”

While Birmingham City added: “Everyone at Birmingham City is shocked and saddened to learn of the news that our former goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has passed away at the age of 26. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all those that knew him.”

Matija Sarkic of Millwall in action against Stoke last season (Getty Images)

Grimsby-born Sarkic began his career in Anderlecht’s academy before joining Aston Villa in 2015.

Sarkic had loan spells at Wigan, Stratford, Havant and Waterlooville and Livingston and moved to Wolves in 2020.

He played 60 games during loan spells at Shrewsbury, Birmingham and Stoke before joining Millwall last August, where he made 33 appearances.

Sarkic made his Montenegro debut against Belarus in 2019 and was on international duty last week for a friendly against Belgium.