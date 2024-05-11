Millwall FC hails 999-year lease on The Den as 'landmark deal'

Millwall's ground, The Den, opened in 1993 [PA Media]

Millwall FC has reached what it calls a "landmark development agreement" with Lewisham Council which grants the club a 999-year lease for its home ground.

The deal means the club will remain at The Den after years of uncertainty about its future in south Bermondsey.

Millwall's CEO Steve Kavanagh said it was "incredible news for the football club and everyone associated with it".

Mayor of Lewisham Brenda Dacres said: "We are delighted to have reached a positive outcome."

Millwall said the decision "allows the club to move forward with its exciting ambitions for the redevelopment of the land surrounding The Den, bringing to life the club's long-term plans of the wider regeneration of New Bermondsey".

Millwall said the deal "provides the club with an array of opportunities" [PA Media]

The Lions previously said the club was considering moving away from its base in south-east London.

The current lease has 120 years remaining but restricts potential development.

In 2017, Lewisham Council abandoned a controversial compulsory purchase order, which the club said would have jeopardised its future.

Millwall's chairman, James Berylson, said: "We are delighted that Lewisham Council has offered Millwall Football Club a new, long lease that will permit us to bring forward development plans in New Bermondsey for residential accommodation, a new community, and an ambitious football club.

"My family's involvement with Millwall goes back almost 20 years. My father, John Berylson - who tragically died last year - from the outset had a vision and an ambition for the football club and its local community.

"It has taken us a long time to reach this turning point but my father's passion and dogged determination never dimmed and it's a great sadness to all of us that he is not here today to witness this milestone moment in the club's history."

Lewisham's mayor, Ms Dacres, added: "This has been a long process, and I'm pleased we've been able to work together to secure the relocation of facilities for the Millwall Community Trust and support our shared ambitions for this part of Lewisham.

"I look forward to working with Millwall Football Club on their plans for the land around the stadium, to unlock much-needed homes as well as new leisure and community spaces."

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk